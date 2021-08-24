Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Cap of $7.49 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $75.48 or 0.00156790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and $854.67 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00124871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.52 or 1.00292637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.09 or 0.01003542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.45 or 0.06654627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.69 or 0.00637092 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 99,214,986 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

