Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.13 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,456,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $220.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.90.

