Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $239.66 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

