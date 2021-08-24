Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.22% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLOK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000.

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $62.94.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.