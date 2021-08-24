Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

