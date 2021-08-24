Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 966.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.19% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,127,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,244,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.25. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $122.48.

