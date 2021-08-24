Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,065 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $656.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $607.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $658.50. The stock has a market cap of $312.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

