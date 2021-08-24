Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,897 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $232.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

