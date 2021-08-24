Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 6,587 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 256,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

