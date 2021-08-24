Financial Contrast: Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) versus BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biomea Fusion and BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomea Fusion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BridgeBio Pharma $8.25 million 904.94 -$448.72 million ($3.80) -13.12

Biomea Fusion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biomea Fusion and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomea Fusion N/A N/A N/A BridgeBio Pharma -789.46% -805.16% -54.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Biomea Fusion and BridgeBio Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomea Fusion 0 0 3 0 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 10 0 3.00

Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 115.85%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus price target of $75.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.12%. Given Biomea Fusion’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Biomea Fusion is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

