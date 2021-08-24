Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Black Hills worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

NYSE:BKH opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

