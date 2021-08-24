Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after acquiring an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $336.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $339.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,889 shares of company stock valued at $102,867,843 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

