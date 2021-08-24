Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $110.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.