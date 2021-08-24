Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after buying an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after buying an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,957,000 after buying an additional 447,419 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.99. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

