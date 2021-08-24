Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $295.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.