Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.97 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI stock opened at $621.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $635.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $572.25.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

