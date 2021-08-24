Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

