Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $584.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $620.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

