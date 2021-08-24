Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 114.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 64.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Shares of MTCH opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.58. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.