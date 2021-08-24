Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 956.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,998 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 5,293.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

