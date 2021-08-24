Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $2.20 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.16.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $360,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 430,743 shares of company stock worth $169,856,139 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $358.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 218.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.94. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

