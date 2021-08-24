FintruX Network Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,574.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.86 or 0.00792799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00099614 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

