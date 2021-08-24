First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.62 (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
OTCMKTS:FBPI opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.
About First Bancorp of Indiana
