First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 37,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $18,662,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $195.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.14. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.