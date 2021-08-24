Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,729. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.