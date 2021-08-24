Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fiserv worth $125,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Fiserv by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

