Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 59,677 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $8.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,480,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 979,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Point by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after buying an additional 439,545 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 376,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 205,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 30.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 83,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

