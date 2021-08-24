Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 27,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 77,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

FSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

