Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Holdings Lowered by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Fiverr International worth $58,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. cut their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.45.

FVRR traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.