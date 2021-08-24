Flamingo Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $110.74 million and $53.89 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001534 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00125611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00156798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.25 or 1.00137048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.40 or 0.00991805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.74 or 0.06637136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.