FlypMe Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.20 million and $2,286.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.86 or 0.00792799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00099614 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

