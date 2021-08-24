FNB Protocol (FNB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $359.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $157,059.12 and approximately $359.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.46 or 0.00810761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.