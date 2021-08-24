Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

