Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.
FOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.14 and a beta of 1.22.
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.
