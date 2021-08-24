Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,437 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners makes up about 2.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Focus Financial Partners worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,987,000 after purchasing an additional 268,973 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,366. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

