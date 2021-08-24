Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock Price Down 3%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 242,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

FMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

