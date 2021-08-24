FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of FormFactor worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FormFactor by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

