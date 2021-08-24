Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $19,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $309.79. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

