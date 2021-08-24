ForTube Trading Up 73.8% Over Last Week (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $52.34 million and $211.10 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 73.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.75 or 0.00793367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00098988 BTC.

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

