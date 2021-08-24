Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading 2.8% Higher

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.64. 590,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,057,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The company provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

