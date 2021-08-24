Fractal (FCL) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $307,745.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00125308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00155179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,224.75 or 1.00109439 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.34 or 0.00992978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.47 or 0.06652145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

