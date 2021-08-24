Frank Slootman Sells 31,546 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02.

On Monday, June 21st, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $7,801,641.26.

SNOW traded up $4.93 on Tuesday, reaching $281.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.04. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$310.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

