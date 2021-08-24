Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

FTF stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $9.63.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

