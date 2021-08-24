Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years.

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.07. 2,177,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

