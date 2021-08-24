Frax Trading Up 0.4% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $307.73 million and $16.74 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00156504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.53 or 0.99570912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.54 or 0.00991970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.94 or 0.06690190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 307,613,210 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

