Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4793 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.40.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRHLF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

