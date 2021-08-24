Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Up 2.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) shares shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.93 and last traded at C$6.89. 43,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 193,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$278.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.1164779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontera Energy news, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC purchased 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$286,232.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$662,178.60. Also, Senior Officer Alejandro Pineros Ospina sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$71,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at C$133,424.86. Insiders sold a total of 58,034 shares of company stock valued at $421,149 over the last ninety days.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

