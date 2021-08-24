Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Up 2.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) shares shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.93 and last traded at C$6.89. 43,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 193,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49.
In other Frontera Energy news, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC purchased 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$286,232.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$662,178.60. Also, Senior Officer Alejandro Pineros Ospina sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$71,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at C$133,424.86. Insiders sold a total of 58,034 shares of company stock valued at $421,149 over the last ninety days.
Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
