Frontier Price Reaches $1.29 on Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $59.34 million and approximately $19.74 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002695 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.39 or 0.00788401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00099447 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

