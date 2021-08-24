FSBT API Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,555.00 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One FSBT API Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $144,636.46 and approximately $25,555.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.75 or 0.00809447 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

About FSBT API Token

FSBT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

