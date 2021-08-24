FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.26. FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth $2,486,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter.

