FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HERAU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 31st

FTAC Hera Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HERAU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 31st. FTAC Hera Acquisition had issued 80,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $800,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of FTAC Hera Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $179,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

